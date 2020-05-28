Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla And Declan Bennett to Perform In This Week's EMPATHY CONCERT
"Empathy CONCERT & Perspectives!" An uplifting weekly, live, interactive video session with Elliott Masie, this week will feature: a Learning Leader from Comcast, an NYC Emergency Room Doctor, and Broadway stars Declan Bennett, Isabelle McCalla, and Telly Leung.
Empathy is the most important role for Learning in the Pandemic. Supporting remote workers and front-line employees requires Empathy from Learning Leaders.
Join colleagues from around the world at 4:00 pm EDT this Friday, May 29th for an inspiring, high-energy hour: "Empathy Concert & Perspectives!" Enjoy songs and stories from Broadway Stars, plus perspectives from Shawna Erdmann (Senior Vice President, Learning at Comcast), Dr. Jane Kim (Pediatric Emergency Room and Simulation Center in NYC), and our global audience.
The weekly Friday Empathy Concerts have been viewed over the past several weeks by over 10,000 learning colleagues, as we blend amazing artists and practical perspectives on leading in this Pandemic. Hosted by Elliott Masie, Chair of The Learning CONSORTIUM, this will be an upbeat, positive, and much-needed uplifting hour with colleagues from around the world. Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.com/empathy529.
This week's Broadway performers are Declan Bennett star of Once, Rent, American Idiot - singing live from London, Isabelle McCalla: Broadway's Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and co-star of The Prom, and Telly Leung star of Aladdin, Allegiance, Wicked, and Elliott Masie's Co-Host
Learning industry colleagues and music fans alike will enjoy this entertaining, practical, and positive session. Plus, any children at home will love the songs and spirit of the event!
Please invite your colleagues in both life and learning to this free event!
Empathy Concert & Perspectives!
Elliott Masie, Learning Leaders, and Broadway Musical Guests
There is no fee to participate!
Join us live via Zoom this Friday, May 29th from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Eastern Time. There is a 3,000-person limit.
Reserve your spot at https://www.masie.com/empathy529
