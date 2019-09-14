Teatro Grattacielo Celebrates 25th Anniversary With A VERISMO TRILOGY Gala Concert
Teatro Grattacielo celebrates its 25th Anniversary season with a Gala Concert in three acts featuring well-known, but rarely performed, verismo operas, Leoncavallo's La Boheme, Catalani's Loreley and Respighi's La Bella Dormente Nel Bosco (Sleeping Beauty) on Saturday, September 28th at 8:00 PM at the Gerald Lynch Theater at John Jay College, located at 524 W. 59th St. (between 10th and 11th Aves), New York.
Tickets at $50, $25 and $15 and may be purchased via the Ticket Central Box Office by phone (212) 279-4200 or online.
Israel Gursky conducts the 25th Anniversary Gala Concert featuring the Teatro Grattacielo Orchestra, with the Young Artists' Chorus led by Jason Tramm and an outstanding cast of guest soloists.
Headlining "A VERISMO TRILOGY" are the following soloists in the principal roles: LEONCAVALLO'S LA BOHEME: Marcello: Alessio Borraggine, Tenor, Rodolfo: Suchan Kim, Baritone , Schaunard: Stefanos Koroneos, Baritone, Colline: Robert Balonek, Baritone , Gaudenzio: Ronald Naldi , Tenor; Eufemia: Anna Tonna, Mezzo Soprano; Mimì: Susanne Burgess, Soprano; Musette: Emily Hughes, Mezzo Soprano; Barbemuche: Stefano De Peppo, Bass; Un Berbero: and Jordan Weatherston Pitts, Tenor ALFREDO CATALANI: LORELEY: Lorely: Kirsten Chambers, Soprano; Anna: Ashley Bell, Soprano; and Walter: Jeremy Brauner, Tenor and Ottorino Respighi: LA BELLA DORMENTE NEL BOSCO with Un Boscaiolo: Robert Balonek, Baritone; La Duchessa: Anna Tonna, Mezzo Soprano; Il Principe: Thomas Massey, Tenor; Mister Dollar: Stefanos Koroneos, Baritone; La Principessa: Susanne Burgess, Soprano; La Fata: Joanna Mongiardo, Soprano; La Regina: Sarah Johnson, Soprano; and IL RE: Suchan Kim, baritone
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)
Newcomer Sam Tutty To Lead DEAR EVAN HANSEN West End; Additional Casting Announced
The West End premiere of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen has found its Evan!... (read more)
Zack Zaromatidis and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith to Lead BANDSTAND on Tour
Work Light Productions announces the casting for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Bandstand... (read more)
Angela Lansbury Will Lead Roundabout's Benefit Reading of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Roundabout Theatre Company will present a one-night only Benefit Reading of Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest starring the ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look At Renee Rapp In MEAN GIRLS On Broadway
Her name is Renee Rapp, and she is a massive deal.... (read more)
WAITRESS's Colleen Ballinger Brings Miranda Sings to the Broadway Stage!
The diner was treated to a special guest last night as Waitress star Colleen Ballinger took to the stage as Miranda Sings during the production's post... (read more)