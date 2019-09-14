Teatro Grattacielo Celebrates 25th Anniversary With A VERISMO TRILOGY Gala Concert

Teatro Grattacielo celebrates its 25th Anniversary season with a Gala Concert in three acts featuring well-known, but rarely performed, verismo operas, Leoncavallo's La Boheme, Catalani's Loreley and Respighi's La Bella Dormente Nel Bosco (Sleeping Beauty) on Saturday, September 28th at 8:00 PM at the Gerald Lynch Theater at John Jay College, located at 524 W. 59th St. (between 10th and 11th Aves), New York.

Tickets at $50, $25 and $15 and may be purchased via the Ticket Central Box Office by phone (212) 279-4200 or online.

Israel Gursky conducts the 25th Anniversary Gala Concert featuring the Teatro Grattacielo Orchestra, with the Young Artists' Chorus led by Jason Tramm and an outstanding cast of guest soloists.

Headlining "A VERISMO TRILOGY" are the following soloists in the principal roles: LEONCAVALLO'S LA BOHEME: Marcello: Alessio Borraggine, Tenor, Rodolfo: Suchan Kim, Baritone , Schaunard: Stefanos Koroneos, Baritone, Colline: Robert Balonek, Baritone , Gaudenzio: Ronald Naldi , Tenor; Eufemia: Anna Tonna, Mezzo Soprano; Mimì: Susanne Burgess, Soprano; Musette: Emily Hughes, Mezzo Soprano; Barbemuche: Stefano De Peppo, Bass; Un Berbero: and Jordan Weatherston Pitts, Tenor ALFREDO CATALANI: LORELEY: Lorely: Kirsten Chambers, Soprano; Anna: Ashley Bell, Soprano; and Walter: Jeremy Brauner, Tenor and Ottorino Respighi: LA BELLA DORMENTE NEL BOSCO with Un Boscaiolo: Robert Balonek, Baritone; La Duchessa: Anna Tonna, Mezzo Soprano; Il Principe: Thomas Massey, Tenor; Mister Dollar: Stefanos Koroneos, Baritone; La Principessa: Susanne Burgess, Soprano; La Fata: Joanna Mongiardo, Soprano; La Regina: Sarah Johnson, Soprano; and IL RE: Suchan Kim, baritone





