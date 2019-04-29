Team Behind ONCE To Debut SING STREET Musical At New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop has announced three productions for its 2019/20 Season.

Among the exciting lineup is a world premiere stage adaptation of the film Sing Street, a new musical based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney (Once, Begin Again).

Sing Street tells the story of 14 year-old Conor, a teenage nobody who aims to win the heart of the über-cool and beautiful Raphina by forming a band and pouring his heart into writing lyrics and shooting videos inspired by the New Romantic musical movement in 1980s Dublin.

Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Enda Walsh (Once, Lazarus), music and lyrics by Carney & Gary Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson), direction by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Hundred Days).

The season begins in Fall 2019 with the New York Premiere of NYTW Usual Suspect Mfoniso Udofia's runboyrun, directed by Loretta Greco (The Story), and In Old Age, directed Awoye Timpo (Good Grief). The two plays will be performed together as one evening of work. These two new chapters of Udofia's sweeping, nine-part saga, The Ufot Cycle, build on the 2017 productions of Sojourners and Her Portmanteau, celebrating the tenacious matriarch of a Nigerian family.

The 2019/20 season will also include Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, queens), directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke).

Two additional productions for the 2019/20 season will be announced at a later date.

NYTW will also welcome six new artistic fellows into their artist community as part of the 2050 Artistic Fellowship Program. The 2019/20 Directing Fellows are Miranda Haymon, Kimille Howard, and Gabriel Vega Weissman. The 2019/20 Playwriting Fellows are Matt Barbot, Jeesun Choi, and Kareem Lucas. Full information about the fellowship program is available at NYTW.org.

The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau's projection that by the year 2050, there will be no single racial or ethnic majority in the United States. This projection provokes thoughts at NYTW about the transformations that will take place in the American landscape technologically, environmentally, demographically and artistically. They are a catalyst for broader questions about our moral and artistic future. How do we define diversity? Whose stories aren't being told? What lies ahead for our world? In response to these questions, NYTW's longstanding Fellowship program has continually evolved to support the diversity of voices and aesthetics that will make up this new minority majority. A sister program, the 2050 Administrative Fellowship, serves as a unique training ground for early-career arts administrators.





