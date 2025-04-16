Teal Stars In COLOR ME CRAZY, TOO! At The Triad Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teal stars inÂ Color Me Crazy, Too!Â taking place on May 12th, 2025 at The Triad Theater.Â Teal is making her grand return. Not as a wide-eyed ingÃ©nue, but as a woman who has lived, lost, loved, and learnedâ€”and now, she's ready to reintroduce herself.

A decade ago, Teal took the stage with Color Me Crazy, a cabaret that announced her arrivalâ€”young, ambitious, and ready to set the world on fire. Now, ten years later, she's stepping back into the spotlight, not as a newcomer but as someone who has been through it all and comes out the other side, still singing. This is not just a sequel. It's a second debut.

"At 24, I was a girl with a dream and a really strong belt," says Teal. "At 34, I'm a woman with a story. I've learned that life isn't about being perfectâ€”it's about embracing the chaos, laughing at yourself, and finding the courage to begin again."

With musical direction by Zachary Catron Â (54 Below), whose work has been recognized by the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, directed by Kayden King, a multidisciplinary creative known for their work in art direction, music, and live performance spaces, and produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Jarobi Moorhead. Color Me Crazy, Too! is structured as a three-act journey through the past decadeâ€”told through Broadway, R&B, pop, and soul. The evening's setlist is as eclectic as Teal herself, featuring everything from The Wizard and I to She Used to Be Mine, and Before It's Over. A recurring thread throughout the night is Flight, a song that serves as both a motif and a mantra: "Keep going. Keep reaching. Even when it's terrifying."

This performance is both a celebration and a reckoningâ€”an invitation to witness a woman reclaiming her story, one note at a time.

Beyond the music, Color Me Crazy, Too! carries a deeper purpose: 10% of all proceeds will be donated to a suicide prevention charity, honoring the importance of mental health awareness and support. "This show is about survival in every sense of the word," Teal shares. "If my storyâ€”and my voiceâ€”can help someone else keep going, then this night will mean even more than I ever imagined."

Whether you've ever taken a bow, made a comeback, or just want to see a masterful performer bring the house down, Color Me Crazy, Too! promises a night of music, humor, and hard-won wisdom that will leave audiences breathless.