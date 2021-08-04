Taylor Louderman's WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT VOLUME 2 to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 2." Hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Musical Direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) and produced by Hannah Kloepfer with Sarah Glugatch and Josh Collopy.

Write Out Loud is a celebration of new musical theatre writers. The team will present the works of the 2020 winners -- "Coffee in the Morning" by Matt Copley; "Samson" by Ethan Carlson; "Sang Along" by Alexander Sage Oyen -- and selected finalists Karl Amundson, Damian Barray, Ben Bennett, Natalie Brown, Stephen Coakley, Dominic Gray & Ceola Daly, Dmitry Koltunov, Shelby Olive, Chris Ruetten, Liam Searcy, RJ Christian, and Makinley Smith. As well as a cast of Broadway's finest.

"WRITE OUT LOUD" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 13, 2021 at 9:45PM. There is a $40-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/write-out-loud-from-contest-to-concert-hosted-by-taylor-louderman/ Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Full cast list to be announced.

MORE ABOUT "WRITE OUT LOUD" :

Now in its third year, the Write Out Loud contest has attracted thousands of song entries and produced two albums (with a third on its way!) Past winners include Indy Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Alexander Sage Oyen, Mackenzie Szabo.

Watch Louderman herself perform the viral sensation 'Little Miss Perfect,' by 2019 winner Joriah Kwamé here.

Follow @writeoutloudcontest on IG and subscribe to Write Out Loud on Youtube to watch the 2020 contest winning songs as performed by Jeremy Jordan (Tony Nominee, Newsies), Ariana DeBose (Tony Nominee, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) & Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), and Lilli Cooper (Tony Nominee, Tootsie)!