Taylor Louderman, Rob McClure and More Join Second Episode of THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR LIVE!
The Second Episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! Will Air on Monday, July 27, at 8:15 p.m. CDT
The lineup for the second episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! has been announced. This free, live-streamed program will air on Monday, July 27, at 8:15 p.m. CDT via youtube.com/themunytv.
An estimated 25,000 people watched the July 20 premiere, with viewers from nearly every state in the U.S. and from around the world.
Scenes from The Muny's vault productions of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, 42nd Street, Spamalot and Oklahoma!
Muny artists and real-life couple Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure perform "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors
A live vocal performance from Broadway and The Muny's Taylor Louderman, singing "Astonishing" from Little Women
Members of The Muny's 2017 cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid reunite to sing the joyous "Under the Sea"
Muny veteran and St. Louis native Chloe O. Davis performs "My Tribute to Black Broadway and Black Choreographers: I Thrive Now Because You Dared Then." Conceived and choreographed by Chloe O. Davis, the tribute features choreography by Katherine Dunham, George Faison, Debbie Allen, Hope Clarke, Gregory Hines, Donald Byrd, Bill T. Jones and Camille A. Brown
"There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This," a modern take on the Sweet Charity classic, created and performed by Muny alumni Maya Bowles, Trevor Michael Schmidt and Gabi Stapula
A mashup performance by the Muny Teens singing "Bring on the Monsters/Drive It Like You Stole It" from The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and Sing Street, respectively
Broadway, West End and Muny star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe performs "If You Knew My Story" from Bright Star
Behind-the-scenes stories about what's happening at The Muny
Munywood Squares - a hilarious, Muny-themed gameshow hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring nine hilarious Muny stars, including E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber.
And much, much more.
