Taylor Louderman, Krysta Rodriguez, Jennifer Damiano And More Join BROADWAY LOVES SELENA GOMEZ At Feinstein's/54 Below!

The Broadway Loves series will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on July 22nd when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices will celebrate the multi-platinum career of millennial icon Selena Gomez, on the evening of her 27th birthday!

The concerts will be musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala (The Secret Life of Bees, Broadway Princess Party).

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez will feature a set-list filled with iconic hits both from her smash solo albums, including 2015's groundbreaking Revival, and her hits recorded with her former band The Scene.

Audiences can expect the her most recent smash hits "Back To You," "Wolves," Hands to Myself," and "Good For You" as well as youthful favorites "Come and Get It," "Who Says," "Love You Like a Love Song," and many more. This is one night no pop and rock music fan should miss as Broadway's best celebrate one of our generation's most stylish, distinctive, and iconic vocalists.

Featuring:

Zach Adkins (Anastasia, Kinky Boots)

Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho)

Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill)

Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark)

Ari Groover (Head Over Heels, Alice By Heart, Holler If Ya Hear Me)

Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On, Hands on a Hard Body)

Ginna Le Vine (Picnic, The Torch-Bearers)

Adam J. Levy (Waitress, Dave)

Devin Lewis (Newsies)

Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge, NBC's "This Is Us")

Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Kinky Boots, Bring It On)

Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin)

Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules, "Smash," First Date, The Addams Family)

introducing Tanner Callicutt

with more to be announced, and final casting subject to change.

The band will feature Justin Goldner (Dear Evan Hansen) on guitar, Alan Stevens Hewitt (Fun Home) on bass, Shannon Ford (Beetlejuice) on drums, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (My Fair Lady) on cello, and music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano. Nicholas Oliveri, Marissa Rosen, and Jillian Soares will be featured on background vocals.

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez is the eleventh concert in the Broadway Loves series, which previously celebrated the music of Celine Dion, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.





