Taylor Louderman, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young and More to Take Part in Winter Wondergram: Valentine's Day Edition

The holiday experience, Winter Wondergram, is back to help you celebrate Valentine's Day! After raising $10,000 that was divided up amongst different arts organizations and artists, Winter Wondergram is now focusing its fundraising efforts on the National Endowment for the Arts. The not-for-profit project is produced by the Highland Park Players.

Winter Wondergram: Valentines Edition features musical e-cards from quirky Valentines inspired characters! Each custom video card is about 2-3 minutes long and incorporates an artistic performance. All characters are fully costumed, and there is scenic design and more...guaranteed to impress! Cards are delivered to your recipient by text message or email on Valentine's Day!

Head on over to the Winter Wondergram website to meet the fabulous cast of characters and to start ordering your custom messages today! The fully customizable cards will start at $25.50 and the partially customized cards (with some pre-recorded material) will start at $19.99. Follow the Winter Wondergram Facebook page for other exciting content!

Characters include: Sweeney Todd & Mrs. Lovett, Jessica Rabbit, Frankie Valentine (Frank Sinatra-style crooner), Carrie T. Letterly (A Lovesick Postal Worker), Daisy & Violet (The Hilton Sisters), The Amazing Flying Cupids (Acrobats), Han Solo & Princess Leia and more!

This edition's cast features talented performers spanning Broadway, Chicago, Orlando and other parts of the country: Taylor Louderman (Tony Award nominee), Diana DeGarmo (American Idol), Ace Young (American Idol), Cherry Torres (Hamilton National Tour), Alexander Ferguson (Hamilton National Tour), Hannah Kloepfer (co-writer of PITCH IN: The Musical (+ Zoomical!)), Michelle Lauto (Joseph Jefferson Award winner), Sawyer Smith (Joseph Jefferson Award winner), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Joseph Jefferson Award winner), Lucy Godinez (Joseph Jefferson Award nominee), Kathleen Butler-Duplessis (Theatre at the Center), Zachary Miller and Csaba Szilagyi (WeFlips Entertainment), and Ryan Fogler (Forestburgh Playhouse).

Winter Wondergram: Valentines Edition is excited to welcome back Scott Weinstein as the director. Scott is an award- winning Chicago and New York theater director and was the Associate Director for the First National Tour of Million Dollar Quartet. Scott has directed at many of the country's top regional theaters (Marriott Theater, Steppenwolf Theater, Pittsburgh CLO, Drury Lane, and others).

"Winter Wondergram was such a huge success the first go around, that bringing it back for another 'loveable' holiday felt like a no brainer," says Weinstein. "It's been such a joy to work with old friends and new on this next chapter of Winter Wondergram. The actors, along with Holly (Weis) and the rest of the team, are bringing so much creativity to the project and creating really memorable, funny, and heartfelt characters."

Winter Wondergram: Valentines Edition creative staff includes Scott Weinstein (Director), Holly Weis (Creator, Executive Producer), Aaron Kaplan (Music Director), Jacob Cohen (Public Relations & Marketing), Heather Benveniste (Assistant Producer), Royen Kent (Wig Styling), and Henry Gessner (Media Consultant).