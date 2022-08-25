Taylor Louderman & Benjamin Rauhala's Write Out Loud Announces 2022 Finalists

The Write Out Loud Team - Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy- has announce the finalists of the FOURTH ANNUAL Write Out Loud Contest:

Aislin Carpenter, Dillon Feldman, Ben Freeman + Andreas Nicholas, Alex Goldie Golden, Sarah Kaufman + Shane Dittmar, Lynn Lin, Artemis Montague, Connor Olney, Sheela Ramesh + Alison Luterman, Jacob Ryan Smith, Amanda Yesnowitz + Deborah Abramson.

These talented writers will join 2022 Winners Natalie Myrick, Emmet Smith, and Elyza Tuan in concert at 54 Belo on Monday, September 26th at 9:30 PM.

Full cast list to be announced!

"WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 4" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 26, 2022 at 9:30PM. There is a $40-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/write-out-loud-from-contest-to-concert-volume-4/

Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT WRITE OUT LOUD:

The Write Out Loud contest is an annual celebration of new musical theatre writers sponsored by the Write Out Loud Project, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Past winners include India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah KwamÃ©, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Alexander Sage Oyen, Matt Pena, Kat Siciliano, Mackenzie Szabo.

Follow @writeoutloudcontest on IG and subscribe to Write Out Loud on Youtube for new releases and exclusive video content. Watch Louderman perform the viral sensation 'Little Miss Perfect,' by 2019 winner Joriah KwamÃ© here.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.



Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com