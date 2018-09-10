Tatiana Maslany Will Join Bryan Cranston in NETWORK, Now to Reside in the Belasco

Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominated Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe) will join Tony, Olivier, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Bryan Cranston (All The Way, "Breaking Bad") in Network, now set to open at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street). Network was previously scheduled to play the Cort Theatre.

Tatiana Maslany will make her Broadway debut in the role of "Diana Christensen." Maslany recently made her New York stage debut in the Second Stage Theater production of Tracy Letts's Mary Page Marlowe Off-Broadway. Her starring role in the hit BBC America series "Orphan Black" has earned her three Emmy Nominations and her first Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award nomination and a Critic's Choice Award. She can be seen in the upcoming film Destroyer opposite Nicole Kidman, currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, with a theatrical release date set for December 25, 2018.

NETWORK is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

NETWORK will begin performances on Saturday, November 10, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, December 6, 2018. Additional casting will be announced shortly.NETWORK is presented in association with Dean Stolber.

NETWORK will have scenic and lighting design by three-time Tony and Olivier nominee

Jan Versweyveld (A View From the Bridge, The Damned). For over 30-years, Versweyveld has collaborated with Ivo van Hove on all of his theatre and opera productions around the world.

The production will also feature video design by Tal Yarden (Lazarus), costume design by An D'Huys (A View From The Bridge) and music and sound by Olivier Award nominee Eric Sleichim (The Damned).

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the Network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Network depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

NETWORK made its world premiere in a critically acclaimed production at the National Theatre from November 13, 2017 through March 24, 2018, produced in association with Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies. Recent hit Broadway productions from the National Theatre include ANGELS IN AMERICA (3 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME (5 Tony Awards including Best New Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS starring James Corden (Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play); War Horse (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award) and THE HISTORY BOYS (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award).

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 14 at 10AM (EST).

For more information visit www.NetworkBroadway.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

