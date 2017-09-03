VIDEO: Tap Dance Group on the Rise Tributes HAMILTON with TAP'D OUT
Pre-professional tap dance group Reverb Tap Dance Company has paid tribute to the smash hit musical HAMILTON in their latest video titled Tap'd Out, watch below! The group is lead by Leah Silva who says:
Like many across the world, we are so inspired (obsessed) and thankful for the music of Hamilton: An American Musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. A story about perseverance, standing up for what is right, not throwing away your shot, having tenacity- despite hardships.
I am so incredibly proud of my dancers of Reverb Tap Dance Company. Some of the world's mosT Loving, dedicated, and inspiring kids.
For more on Reverb Tap Dance Company, visit: http://WWW.REVERBTAPCOMPANY.COM
Production crew includes:
Choreographer, Company Director & Video Assistant Director: Leah Silva www.leahrsilva.com
Directed by: Mitch Lemos
Produced by: Reverb Production Company (Ron Silva)
Video Production: Goldbox Creative, Inc.
DP/Camera Operator: Andric Booker
Assistant Camera Operator: Aman Uma
Sound : Aaron DeWayne
Click Here to Watch the Video!