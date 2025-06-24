Tami Luchow Launches THE DIS TOUR with Solo Exhibition at Westbeth Gallery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westbeth Gallery in New York City will present DIS IS LIFE: DIS IS YOU : DIS IS ME : DIS IS US, a solo exhibition by artist, author, and advocate Tami Luchow, running from July 2 through July 27, 2025 in Gallery 3. This exhibition marks the official kickoff of THE DIS TOUR, a nationwide series amplifying voices from marginalized communities through interactive and multimedia art.

An opening reception will be held on Tuesday, July 2 from 6:00–8:00 p.m., with an artist talk scheduled for Wednesday, July 23 at 7:00 p.m. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 1:00–6:00 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

Blending photography, sculpture, mobiles, and interactive installations, DIS IS LIFE invites audiences into an immersive, deeply personal exploration of disability, visibility, and collective belonging. “This exhibit is all about using my own personal story so that people with visible and invisible disabilities—and their families and friends—will know that their own stories are worthy of respect, care, and value,” says Luchow. “DON’T DIS US, JOIN US!”

Born in New York City, Luchow has lived with both visible and invisible disabilities and brings a lifetime of advocacy, resilience, and creative energy to her work. She is the bestselling author of Poems for A Memory, a former NBC News journalist, and a speaker and consultant to universities, corporations, and nonprofits. Her upcoming podcast, #DISTABLE / #ASEATATDISTABLE TALKS, and a memoir are currently in development.

DIS IS LIFE: DIS IS YOU : DIS IS ME : DIS IS US

By Tami Luchow

Dates: July 2–27, 2025

Venue: Westbeth Gallery, 55 Bethune Street, New York, NY 10014

Opening Reception: Tuesday, July 2, 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Artist Talk: Wednesday, July 23, 7:00 p.m.

Gallery Hours: Wednesday–Sunday, 1:00–6:00 p.m.

More Info: www.westbeth.org