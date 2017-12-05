Take a Live Tour of Broadway Ad Agency, SpotCo- Today at 12:30PM!

Dec. 5, 2017  

Want to take a behind the scenes look at one of the world's leading full-service arts and live entertainment advertising and branding agencies? It's your lucky day, because today (December 5) at 12:30PM, BroadwayWorld is taking you to the NYC offices of SpotCo for a live tour!

Tune in at 12:30PM to watch live!

SpotCo is one of today's leading entertainment advertising agencies, known for creating innovatively conceived, strategically inspired, and elegantly designed campaigns that not only get attention and build buzz, but also deliver results. For more information, visit http://www.spotnyc.com


