Take Our September Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card

We at BroadwayWorld want to get to know how you're feeling and your thoughts about theatre and entertainment.

The new BroadwayWorld Research platform will provide data-driven insights to industry members and the community at large.

Take our survey for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card and to help theatres and other entertainment venues make informed programming decisions for the future. Have your say and make your voice heard among industry professionals.

Click Here to take the survey.