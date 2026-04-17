TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Broadway Cast Album Will Be Released on Vinyl and CD

The original Broadway cast recording of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will be released in vinyl and CD format on May 15, 2026. Pre-order is available here. The digital version of the Original Broadway Cast Recording is available now on Apple Music and Spotify.

The album stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts.

The album is produced by orchestrator Lux Pyramid (collaborations with Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, and more) and co-produced by the show’s writers and composers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, as well as the show’s Director Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s Least Problematic Woman in the World) and Music Supervisor Nick Finlow (Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon).

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Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) follows Dougal, an endlessly optimistic Brit visiting New York City for the wedding of the father he’s never met, and Robin, the bride’s sharp, no-nonsense sister. As they journey across the city, their differing perspectives give way to something unexpected.

Following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, the musical opened on Broadway on November 20, 2025.

Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Austin Colburn (Fixing Frankie), Jana Larell Glover (Six: The Musical), and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed), complete the company as standbys for Dougal and Robin.

The creative team features Associate Director and Choreographer Asmeret Ghebremichael, Scenic and Costume Design by Soutra Gilmour (Sunset Boulevard, & Juliet), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard), Sound Design by Olivier Award-winner Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro), and the Hair Wig and Makeup Designer is Cheryl Thomas (Waiting for Gadot, Sunset Blvd.). Music Direction is by Ted Arthur (Back to the Future, The Prom), Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Judith Schoenfeld (Days of Wine and Roses, Dear Evan Hansen).

This Kiln Theatre production of Two Strangers first charmed London audiences with a sold-out production at the Kiln in November 2023, before the “fresh, funny, and flawless musical” (Observer) transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre for an extended engagement from April 4 to August 31, 2024. The North American Premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from May 20 to July 13, 2025. The musical was first produced by the Royal & Derngate Northampton and New Wolsey Ipswich when it was called The Season. It was developed through the Stiles and Drewe MTI Mentorship Award. Excerpts from an earlier version were presented at BEAM2018, supported by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network.