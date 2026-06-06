Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers and Creators of 2026

Sixteen shows are up for big awards at the Tony Awards on Sunday night. They include Best Musical: The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titaníque, and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); Best Play: The Balusters, Giant, Liberation, and Little Bear Ridge Road; Best Revival of a Play: Death of a Salesman, Becky Shaw, Every Brilliant Thing, Fallen Angels, and Oedipus; Best Revival of a Musical: Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime, and The Rocky Horror Show.

Watch as we talk to Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime), Kevin McCollum and Tim Johanson (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Christ Jennings and Nicki Hunter (The Balusters), Daryl Roth and Rachel Sussman (Liberation), and Megan O'Keefe and Micah Frank (Schmigadoon!).

Watch as some of the nominees check in with Richard Ridge ahead of the big night! The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.