Video: TWO STRANGERS Performs Showcase at The New York Public Library





The 8-time Tony Award-nominated musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) visited The New York Public Library for a special showcase as part of Studio40's Ghostlight Concerts. Watch the live performance now.

Hosted by composer Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, the intimate, live performance was filmed in the historic Trustees Room, featuring actors Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts, who performed "New York," "This is the Place," and "If I Believed" from the hit musical. In addition to Pitts and Tutty on vocals, the musicians were Ted Arthur on keys, Jessie Linden on percussion, Kevin Ramessar on guitar and Lee Nadel on bass.

Ghostlight Concerts is an initiative highlighting performances filmed in the Studio40 space and recording studio located at The New York Public Library’s Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL) in midtown Manhattan. It is open to the public as part of the Library's free TechConnect programs, which offer no-cost resources, software access, classes, workshops, and events.

The Broadway production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) has received 8 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Orchestrations, as well as nominations for both leading actors, Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts. Check out the full list of Tony nominations here.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Drama League Award nominee Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong) as Robin. Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Austin Colburn (Fixing Frankie), Jana Larell Glover (Six: The Musical), and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed) complete the company as standbys.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) follows Dougal, an endlessly optimistic Brit visiting New York City for the wedding of the father he’s never met, and Robin, the bride’s sharp, no-nonsense sister. As they journey across the city, their differing perspectives give way to something unexpected. Fresh, funny, and full of heart, this original musical is both a love letter to New York and a celebration of the joy in human connection.