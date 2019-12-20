'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… By Cirque Du Soleil Opens at Hulu Theater At Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) announced coming from their sell-out engagement from the Chicago Theatre, the all-new family production 'Twas the Night Before...by Cirque du Soleil has opened with nine sold out performances for its New York engagement at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, which opened December 12 and is running through December 29, 2019. This brand-new holiday production celebrated its world-premiere at The Chicago Theatre on November 29 and ran through December 8, 2019 selling more than 50,000 tickets marking a sold-out run for its 17-show engagement to Chicago audiences!

'Twas the Night Before... is an exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil could imagine. This festive show about the wonders of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of families this holiday season. Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show, 'Twas the Night Before... is a flurry of love, Christmas cheer, rip-roaring fun and hugely lovable characters that will become a new tradition for families to cherish. Join Isabella, a curious girl who's become jaded by the hoopla surrounding Christmas, as she is whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world where she meets characters inspired by the original timeless poem. Discover what happened before Santa dropped in!

The international casting lineup features Tuedon Ariri (Canada) performing the Aerial Hammock; Katharine Arnold (United Kingdom) performing Aerial Cart; Rosie Axon (United Kingdom) and Adam Jukes (England) performing Inline Skating; Ming-En Chen, Tsung-Ying Lin, Ting-Chung Wang and Chia-Hao Yu (Taipei) performing Diablo; Michele Clark (United States) performing Hula Hoop and as Isabella; Nicole Faubert and Guillaume Paquin (Canada) in Aerial Duo Straps; Francis Gadbois (Canada) performing Box Juggling; Quentin Greco (France), Jacob Gregorie (Canada), Chauncey Kroner (United States), Timothé Vincent (France), Jinge Wang (China) and Evan Tomlinson Weintraub (Canada) performing Hoop Diving and Acrobatic Table; Alexis Vigneault (Canada) performing Aerial Acrobatic Lamp and Jenna Beltran, Samuel Moore, Paul Ross, Diana Schoenfield and Bianca Vallar (United States), along with Kalila Hermant (Belgium), as ensemble dancers

The creative team consists of Daniel Fortinas Vice President Creation,Manuel Bissonnetteas Creative Director,James Hadley as Stage Director & Writer, Genevieve Lizotte as Set Designer & Art Director, Edesia Moreno as Acrobatic Choreographer & Performance Designer, Vinh Nguyen Kinjaz as Choreographer, Jean-Phi Goncalves as Musical Composer, James Lavoieas Costume Designer, Maryse Gosselin as Make-UP Designer, Nicolas Brionas Light Designer, and Ben Scheff as Sound Designer. The show is produced by Jayna Neagle under the helm of Cirque du Soleil Producer Marie-Josee Adam and Chief Executive Producer Yasmine Khalil

For more information about 'Twas the Night Before... at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, visit msg.com/cirque or call 866-858-0008. For group sales call 212-465-6080. Tickets starting at $40. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.





