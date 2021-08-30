TUSSAUD/ANTOINETTE To Open IRT Theater's Fall Season

IRT Theater presents the premiere of Tussaud/Antoinette written and directed by Jody Christopherson Oct 1st- 17th to open their Fall season.

This marks the theater's return to presenting in person performances.

"This production was planned for 2020 and we are so happy to finally safely make it a reality after all these closures, just in time for Halloween month. We look forward to opening the doors to our physical space and greeting audiences in person." - Kori Rushton

Tussaud /Antoinette, Inspired by outrageously unreliable legends and claims, this story reimagines the historical fantasy of Madame Marie Tussaud's relationship with one of her most famous subjects, Marie Antoinette.

Before Madame Marie Tussaud achieved wax museum fame, she was a sculptor, nearly guillotined during the French Revolution. She escaped the Reign of Terror by using her talents and went on to not only document history but to become it.

Tussaud/Antoinette marks Jody Christopherson's directing debut. Christopherson, a recent 2021 Drama League nominee (excavation with All for One Theater) is known for unconventional horror solo works (St Kilda, AMP). The role of Marie Tussaud will be performed in rep by Jody Christopherson and Kodi Lynn Milburn in her Off- Broadway debut. Ms. Christopherson and Ms. Milburn, will also function as each other's otherworldly technicians while offstage. Sound Score/Design and Assistant Direction by Kodi Lynn Milburn (My Onliness, The Other Mozart), Lighting and Projection Design by K8 August (Basil Twist's Puppet Parlor), Dramaturgy and French Language Coaching by Amelia Parenteau (600 Highwaymen, French Institute Alliance Française).

Performance schedule; Oct 1st- 17th, Wednesday- Saturday 7pm, Sun 2pm, Oct 15th 7 & 9pm and Sat Oct 16th (the anniversary of Marie Antoinette's beheading) 2pm and 7pm, at 154 Christopher Street, 3rd Floor, New York NY, Buzzer 3B, (between Washington and West Streets). IRT is a fully wheelchair-accessible facility.

This performance will be seated at full capacity without social distancing. All guests (ages 2+) are required to wear a face-covering, regardless of vaccination status, and must show proof of vaccination. However, performers will not be masked.

For tickets and more information please visit: http://irttheater.org/3b-development-series/tussaud-antoinette/.