TUESDAYS AT 6: DAVID BRIGGS Announced at St. John The Divine

Artist in Residence David Briggs will perform music by Jean Langlais and Johann Sebastian Bach, as well has his own compositions.

Apr. 8, 2021  

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms.

This week, Artist in Residence David Briggs will perform music by Jean Langlais and Johann Sebastian Bach, as well has his own compositions.

PROGRAM:

Les Rameaux - Jean Langlais (1907-1991)

Prelude and Fugue in E Minor, BWV 548 - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Attende Domine & Christus vincit, from Le tombeau de Duruflé - David Briggs (b. 1962)

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.


