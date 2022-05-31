TSQ LIVE to Feature DJ Sets, Comedy and More All Summer Long

Times Square Alliance has announced a summer's worth of open-air programming from June through August. This seasons' TSQ LIVE presented by Nasdaq will feature DJ sets, comedy, and more-all free and accessible to the growing number of New Yorkers and visitors alike headed to the Crossroads of the World.



Each year in the warmer months, the Times Square Alliance celebrates New York City's vibrant arts community with free performances in our public plazas. Building off a successful spring program, TSQ LIVE is proud to continue showcasing the incredible diversity of talent that our district and city have to offer across a spectrum of engaging artforms. This summer TSQ LIVE is excited to present a diverse program presented by Nasdaq including live music, DJ sets, and comedy hours. The open-air series brings together artists, performers, and cultural partners to share their work on one of the world's most iconic public stages, and in turn, New Yorkers and visitors alike have the chance to experience the rich landscape of arts and culture that makes our city so special.



This past weekend Times Square saw more than 400,000 people pass through for the first time since the start of the pandemic which was up 12% from the same time in 2019. In May, Times Square regularly saw over 300,000 people pass through which was roughly only 20% down from pe-pandemic numbers. Compared to 2021, the daily average during the same time of year was 110,000 with the weekends at 158,000. With hotels regularly seeing over 80% occupancy and two new hotels opening recently, 16 new Broadway shows opening in April with a total of 35 currently running, as well as numerous businesses opening each week, the Times Square Alliance is pleased to add this free, live programming to the mix.

LAUNCHING IN JUNE



DJ SETS in TIMES SQUARE with Rash Bar

Presented by Nasdaq

Tuesdays, May 31 - Sept 27 | 5pm

Broadway and 43rd St



Cue the beat drop. Tune in on Tuesdays to hear NYC-based DJs bringing their expert craft to music lovers and casual listeners in Times Square, presented by Brooklyn-based Rash Bar.

Rash Bar NYC is a club and performance space located in Bushwick Brooklyn. They're a venue dedicated to putting on and supporting emerging queer, local and community artists and musicians primarily New York's many electronic music scenes. This summer, Rash's programming will be seen all around the city as their physical space has been destroyed by an arson attack and is temporarily closed. Rash Bar DJs will be bringing a euphoric summer soundtrack to Times Square through September, and you can count on fast-paced, feel-good beats every Tuesday night from some of the city's most exciting up and coming underground acts, including Bearcat, Club Eat and DJ Thank You.



Coming out of Memorial Day weekend, Rash Bar is going to kick off this series with extended hours on May 31, from 5pm to 9pm.



Tuesday, May 31 Schedule:

5pm: DJ Trick

6pm: Kyruh

7pm: Miss Parker

8pm: Instupendo



COMEDY in TIMES SQUARE with Carolines On Broadway

Presented by Nasdaq

Wednesdays, June 1 - July 27 | 5pm

Broadway and 43rd St



Bring a little laughter to your Wednesday nights. Carolines on Broadway joins us this summer to host live comedy hours in the heart of Times Square, with free stand up performances by world-class comedians and up-and-coming comics.



Located in the heart of Times Square, Carolines on Broadway presents the very best live comedy entertainment seven nights a week. Just steps from many of Broadway's most well-known theaters, Carolines on Broadway provides the same quality entertainment that is customary on New York's legendary Great White Way.



Wednesday, June 1: Jason Salmon (Host), Katie Boyle, Anthony Devito, Shafi Hossain

Wednesday, June 8: Alvin Kuai (host), Zach Brazao, Doug Smith, Maddie Smith

Wednesday, June 15: Erin Maguire (host), Mike Bramante, Jeff Wright, Zach Zimmerman

Wednesday, June 29: Matt Pavich (host), Ian Lara, Erik Terrell, Kate Willett



In addition to TSQ LIVE, the Times Square Alliance will stage signature events and host partner initiatives for a full season of arts, culture, and entertainment including the Broadway Grand Gallery exhibition with giant Playbills filling Times Square celebrating Broadway, Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga's 20th annual event, and exciting new public art offerings from Times Square Arts.



For more information, visit www.timessquarenyc.org and follow the Times Square Alliance on Twitter @TimesSquareNYC, Instagram @TimesSquareNYC and Facebook @TimesSquareNYC.

For more information about Times Square Arts, visit www.tsq.org/arts and follow on Instagram @TSqArts.