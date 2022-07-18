TRU to Present 'Politics And Art: Integrating The Political And The Personal (Part 2)'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header.

Friday 7/22 - Politics and Art: Integrating the Political and the Personal (Part 2).

In the room: Chi Ossé, an American politician and activist with an entertainment industry background, council member for NYC's 36th district (parts of central Brooklyn), and the youngest council member ever elected. Also joining is Aimee Todoroff, managing director for the League of Independent Theater. Are a politician's well-meaning goals affected by the realities of politics? Police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement were the impetus for Ossé's campaign. How has he addressed these issues in spite of obstacles? With women's rights now shattered, voting rights obstructed, and gay rights threatened is censorship the next restriction on the horizon? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/politics-and-art-chi-osse/.

UPCOMING:

Friday 7/29 - Growing and Running a Not-for-Profit Theater Company: Metropolitan and Mint.

In the room: Jonathan Bank, artistic director of the Mint Theater Company, and Alex Roe, producing artistic director of Metropolitan Playhouse. Our guests will talk about nearly 30 years of exploring the history of American theater and uncovering lost works, and how each company approached a similar mission. Has their mission, their infrastructure, and their audience evolved over the years? How did they grow and maintain their companies? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/metropolitan-and-mint/.

8/5 - A Stellar Conversation: The Power of Hybrid and Live Streaming for Theater

In the room: Jody Bell of Stellar Ticketing. A response to the world-gone-virtual, Stellar was created to be an all-in-one shop for theatermakers, offering a user-friendly ticketing system plus a full-service platform usable for livestream, on-demand, and live events. Today, theater organizers are continuing to benefit from leaning into the endless potential of the hybrid stage. Join us for an illuminating conversation about how streaming can offer limitless possibilities for live entertainment professionals looking to expand their reach. Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/stellar-power-of-hybrid/.

