TRU to Present 'Making Music In Minnesota (and The Line Between Musical Theater And Opera)'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Register here to receive a Zoom link.

8/8 - Making Music in Minnesota (and the Line between Musical Theater and Opera)

In the room: Ben Krywosz, artistic director of the Nautilus Music-Theater. Founded in 1986 as The New Music-Theatre Ensemble, a program of the Minnesota Opera, Nautilus has grown into an essential platform and incubator for the creation, development and production of new operas and other forms of music-theater that are, in Ben's words, "emotionally expansive, dramatically engaging, and spiritually stimulating." Nautilus also offers multiple training opportunities for artistic growth including Performing Power classes for local performers, the annual Wesley Balk Opera/Music-Theater Institute for performers, directors and coaches (now in its 46th year), and a Composer-Librettist Studio (now in its 41st year), held in the Twin Cities, NYC (at New Dramatists), and other sites around the country. His Composer-Librettist Studios have facilitated over 1,750 collaborations between composers and writers since 1984. With his roots so firmly in opera, how far does he stray in his taste for musical theater? Just how different are these two art forms? And what are the secrets of successful collaboration? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.