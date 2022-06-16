TRU to Present 'From Stage Play To Podcast To Audio Storytelling Entry At The Tribeca Film Festival'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 6/17

From Stage Play to Podcast to Audio Storytelling Entry at the Tribeca Film Festival. In the room: Andre Degas, playwright (The House of Charity stage play; The Kitchen TV drama on PBS; Day by Day podcast adaptation of a play); and Sue Zizza, multi award-winning producer-director-writer of SueMedia Productions and Radio Waves Studios. What it took to migrate a play by Degas from the stage to an Audio podcast, and how SueMedia Productions guided the process. We will look at the road of financing as well as distributing a new work, and the collaboration process between writer, director and producer in this medium. We will include clips of Day by Day, the podcast currently in The Tribeca Film Festival.

UPCOMING:

Redefining Yourself in a Pandemic (and Supporting Theater in a Changing Environment). In the room: Chad Austin, principal in The Twenty Nine Hour Venture which provide an artistic space for writers to hear their work; JV Venturi, director, principal in The Twenty Nine Hour Venture; James Rocco, founder of Thirty Saints Productions (Come from Away, Magic Mike, creator of The Broadway Songbook Series) and the newly formed Thirty Saints Music Licensing which facilitates music clearances for stage shows.

A Hybrid New World Requires a Hydrid-Thinking Platform: Meet the IFT Network. In the room: Nate Raven, Creative Director of Development, Writing Room Director, Script Doctor; Melanie Magri, Managing Director; and Jay Cruz, CEO, Founder and Executive Producer of the IFT Network, a platform dedicated to independent filmmakers and theater producers. Discover a complete creative ecosystem designed to build community and empower creators

Has an Increase in Diverse Shows Attracted a More Diverse Audience? (Part 2). In the room: Tony Isreal, founder and CEO of RealEmN Productions, specializing in the promotion of multicultural film, television and theater projects with an emphasis on BIPOC voices. Recent credits: For Colored Girls..., Little Girl Blue, Hadestown, MJ, Paradise Square, Pass Over, Jagged Little Pill. Do this year's Tony Awards indicate a genuine step forward for diversity and inclusion?

Check back at our web page for the 2022 schedule: https://truonline.org/tru-community-gathering/. Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.