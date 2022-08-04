TRU to Present 'A Stellar Conversation: The Power Of Hybrid And Live Streaming For Theater'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

Friday 8/5 - A Stellar Conversation: The Power of Hybrid and Live Streaming for Theater.

In the room: Jody Bell of Stellar Ticketing; and Madelyn Paquette, General Manager and Mackenna Goodrich, Artistic Assistant of The 24 Hour Plays which brings together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Today, theater organizers are continuing to benefit from leaning into the endless potential of the hybrid stage. A response to the world-gone-virtual, Stellar was created to be an all-in-one shop for theatermakers, offering a user-friendly ticketing system plus a full-service platform usable for livestream, on-demand and live events. Join them for an illuminating conversation about how streaming can offer limitless possibilities for live entertainment professionals looking to expand their reach. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/harlem-and-beyond/.

UPCOMING:

Friday 8/12 - Harlem and Beyond: Amplifying the Voices of Diversity

In the room: legendary Harlem-born Off-Broadway and Broadway producer Voza Rivers, a leading theater, music and events producer and documentary filmmaker, executive producer and founding member of the New Heritage Theatre Group (est. 1964), executive producer and co-founder of IMPACT Repertory Theatre (the Oscar-nominated youth division of New Heritage Theatre Group), chairman of the Harlem Arts Alliance (est. 2001) and vice-president of the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce and founder of their signature Harlem Week program, now in its 48th year. A long view of the evolution of diversity in theater and the arts from a man who has been at the forefront for over 50 years. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/harlem-and-beyond/.

Friday 8/19 - That Was Then, This Is Now: Finding New Relevance in a Long-Running Hit

In the room: Jeff Whiting, director/choreographer and Kaya Littleturtle, native music and cultural advisor for The Lost Colony, theater's longest running outdoor symphonic drama, presented annually since 1937 in Manteo North Carolina near the original location of the lost Roanoke colony. Winner of a Tony Award in 2013, the show by Pulitzer Prize winner Paul Green was re-imagined and overhauled during shutdown, in 2021, with an eye towards paying greater respect to the indigenous elements of the production. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/that-was-then/.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2022 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.