TRU to Celebrate 5 Years With 'How We Zoomed Our Way Through Shutdown, And What We've Learned'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

4/18 - Celebrating 5 Years of Community: How We Zoomed Our Way Through Shutdown, and What We've Learned

In the room: Patrick Blake, San Francisco based producer and a TRU board member; Glynn Borders, NYC based theater and film director; Cheryl L. Davis, NYC playwright, General Councel for the Authors Guild, co-founder of TRU; Michael DiGaetano, NY-based writer; John Ewing III, South Carolina based producer of film and theater; R.K. Greene, NYC based theater producer; Rob Hofmann, Minnesota based producer and fundraising consultant; Emma Wood, Australia based writer; Patricia Zehentmayr, LA based writer. Our invited guests will start us off by telling us how they found their way to TRU and what our Friday gatherings have meant to them, with a focus on building a global community and why that matters, perhaps now more than ever. We will open up to the room as we consider the importance of community and thinking beyond our geographic locations. For some, finding TRU has changed their life. Hear their stories and (we hope) be inspired as we enter our 6th year of doing this. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

4/25 - Back on Everyone's Radar: That Festival We Thought We'd Lost