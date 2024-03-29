TRU VOICES New Musicals Reading Series Sets April Submission Deadline

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater Resources Unlimited has revealed the submissions deadline for TRU VOICES New Musicals Reading Series will be on April 15, 2024, with an extended deadline of April 22, 2024 for shows with a producer, and for TRU members. Presented in association with StreamingMusicals.com, TRU VOICES seeks new musicals for the annual series, which will be presented virtually on consecutive Sunday evenings in July 2024. TRU will pay for a developmental reading of your new musical.

TRU will produce a virtual New Musicals Reading Series that will consist of 2 - 3 new works presented on Sunday evenings in July 2024. Thanks to a new partnership with StreamingMusicals.com, TRU can offer a sophisticated studio setup and real-time editing that will enable you to live broadcast your work. The purpose is to (a) help develop new musicals, (b) help producers develop the skills needed to produce new works, and c) foster the producer-writer relationship for future development beyond the series. Each reading will be followed by a "Dollars and Sense" panel discussion with prominent New York producers, general managers and artistic directors focusing on potential venues, marketing and budgeting of the work. TRU Literary Manager Cate Cammarata will once again oversee the administration of TRU Voices.

Theater companies are invited to submit new work. TRU will provide the financial and physical resources for a developmental reading. Writers are invited to submit and are strongly encouraged to find an experienced sponsoring producer for their work. Use this as an opportunity to form a relationship with a potential producer, for the series and perhaps for the future. TRU discourages writers from submitting as their own producers. If necessary, TRU can assist you in finding an appropriate sponsoring producer.

For more information, visit truonline.org/tru-event-category/tru-voices/. For guidelines, please visit https://truonline.org/musicals-series-2024-guidelines/. Please direct any questions to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com

TRU members may submit free of charge. All non-members must submit a $25 application fee, which is applicable towards our $95 annual membership. If selected for the series, at least one member of the producing/writing team must be a paid member of TRU.

To apply, fill out an application: MRS24-Application (writable PDF) and send to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com.

(Producer) is an Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg in NYC specializing in the development of new plays and musicals, and has been the Literary Manager for Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) for ten years. She is the Founder and Executive Producer of CreateTheater's New Works Festival and Artistic Director of The Experts Theater Company. Her company CreateTheater.com has developed and produced dozens of new plays and musicals since its founding in 2016. Off-Broadway: The Assignment, My Father's Daughter. Regional: My Life Is a Musical (Bay Street Theater), Bran Castle (Porchlight Theater). In development: Atlantis (book by Ken Cerniglia & Scott Morris, music & lyrics by Matthew Robinson), The Falling Season, a new hip hop musical by international hip hop legend Masta Ace,. During the shutdown of 2020-2022 CreateTheater developed and/or produced more than 70 shows with online readings, workshops and dramaturgical guidance. For this work Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has honored her with the TRU Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2022. Cate holds a BFA in Acting/Directing from Syracuse University and an MFA in Dramaturgy at SUNY Stony Brook, and is Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at CUNY Baruch College. Her book, "Contemporary Monologues for a New Theater," published by Applause Books, was listed as one of the Top Ten Books for theater lovers by BroadwayDirect in 2018. www.CateCammarata.com www.CreateTheater.com www.newworksfest.org https://expertstheatercompany.com/