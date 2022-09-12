TRU To Host Community Gathering Via Zoom - Growing And Running A Not-for-Profit Theater Company (2): Vital, Assembly, Neo-Futurists

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 9/16 - Growing and Running a Not-for-Profit Theater Company (2): Vital, Assembly, Neo-Futurists. In the room: Meredith Lucio, producing director of The Assembly Theater; Rob Neill, co-artistic & founding ensemble member of New York Neo-Futurists; Stephen Sunderlin, artistic director of the Vital Theater Company. Our guests will share stories about their company's founding. Has their mission, their infrastructure and their audience evolved over the years? How did they grow and maintain their companies? To what do they attribute their longevity? How did they adapt to the restraints of shutdown, what lessons were learned and what are their plans going forward? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/nfp-vital/.

Friday 9/23 - The Road to Success: Meet Broadway & Beyond Theatricals. In the room: Victoria Lang and Ryan Bogner, founders and co-presidents of Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, dedicated to the distribution and creation of quality branded theatrical content for traditional and non-traditional venues throughout North America and beyond. And producers of the The Kite Runner on Broadway. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/broadway-and-beyond/.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2022 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.