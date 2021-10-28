TRU Announces Community Gathering: What More Can Government Do To Support The Reopening Of Theater?

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 70 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

10/29 - What More Can Government Do to Support the Reopening of Theater?

In the room: Erik Bottcher, Democratic nominee for the 3rd district of the New York City Council, and Carla Hoke-Miller, Director of Theatre Programs and Partnerships for the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. While government support for the arts is a given in many countries including the United Kingdom, America has been slow to step in and nurture the development of our cultural footprint. Though many politicians respect the arts, this touchstone of our national identity is rarely mentioned in political speeches about key issues that affect our country. In our schools, sports throttle the arts in the arena of funding. Is this a result of our political ideologies? Is it inevitable that other social issues be prioritized over the struggle of artists? In this post-COVID period of reopening, conscious efforts are being made in New York to support the return of live theater, a key component of the New York economy. How can we keep theater top-of-mind going forward into the future? CLICK HERE to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/government-support/.