TRU Accepts Submissions For 2021 TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is taking submissions for the 2021 TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series submissions, with a deadline of February 26, 2021.

TRU will pay for developmental readings of two or three new plays with the generous support of R.K. Greene and The Storyline Project. To apply, fill out an application: PRS21Application (writable PDF) or PRS21Application (Word), and send toTRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com.

The TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series is planned for June 2021 and will consist of 2-3 new works presented in one performance each virtually on OnTheStage.com. Created to nurture producers as well as writers, TRU Voices seeks producer-driven projects; however, as the only non-profit dedicated to developing producers TRU connects all finalists with both an experienced producer and a "rising through the ranks" associate producer.

Making this an even more unique opportunity for writers, each reading will be followed by a "Dollars and Sense" panel discussion with prominent New York producers, general managers and artistic directors focusing on potential venues, marketing, budgeting and a developmental trajectory for the work. TRU literary manager Cate Cammarata adds, "Since we guarantee three industry professional readers for every submission, often one of our readers will express interest in meeting a writer, even if their script isn't a finalist." She goes on to say: "I have heard others boast of helping thousands of plays get produced - we've actually been supporting new work for over 20 years, and now TRU is recognized as being one of the leaders in early development."

Producers and theater companies are invited to submit new work that they are interested in developing; of course writers are invited to submit and are strongly encouraged to find a sponsoring producer for their work. "Use this as an opportunity to form a relationship with a potential producer, for our series and perhaps for the future," suggests TRU executive director Bob Ost.

TRU members may submit free of charge. All non-members must submit a $25 application fee, which is applicable towards our $95 annual membership. If selected for the series, at least one member of the producing/writing team must be a paid member of TRU. There is a one-week extension for TRU members and plays with a producer attached. These submissions are due on March 5, 2021.

For complete guidelines, please visit https://truonline.org/2021-play-guidelines/

Applications and a detailed history of plays that have participated in the series can be found here: https://truonline.org/tru-voices-details-and-history/.

pplication submissions are $25 with a $10 feedback letter upon request. Join TRU and submit as a member, for no fee (except for feedback, if you request it). To encourage writers to join TRU, there is a playwright discounted membership: $75 (regularly $95).

What TRU Provides

A professional staged reading under the Theatre Authority Benefit Agreement, on a virtual performance platform

Access to a database of actors, technicians, etc.

A panel discussion with top industry professionals

Website, press releases and e-blasts promoting the series

Box office and reservation service

A limited monetary endowment for approved production expenses

One day of auditions for all shows, as needed



For more information, visit https://truonline.org/2021-play-guidelines/#guidelines, and direct any questions to truplaysubmissions@gmail.com.