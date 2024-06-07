Beccs Releases Thunderous New Single 'Rage In My Veins'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The queer indie singer/songwriter beccs has released her new single, “Rage In My Veins” off of her highlight anticipated EP stay moist out June 28.

Co-produced by beccs and Godfrey Furchtgott with drum production by Ian Chang of Son Lux / Oscar nominated for Original Score on Everything Everywhere All At Once, the track is a brave reckoning with our collective grief and rage. Both a confession and a call to break free, “Rage In My Veins” speaks to a powerful force that, when channeled, can be used to break harmful cycles that hurt rather than heal us.

beccs shares, "my understanding about rage is that it is a hyper reactivity to pain and our efforts to control it. But it can also be an incredibly mobilizing force. There are a lot of things to feel rage about today, especially as a woman. When we meet our rage with love and compassion, particularly in ways we didn’t receive as children, our rage crumbles into water. A pool of grief at our feet. I want people to dance in that grief."

The visualizer, shot on camcorder, features beccs in a silk cape designed by Dani Boots with handsewn red threads connoting veins. A dejected superhero at their most vulnerable state of exhaustion and grief, beccs moves and emotes face-to-face with her rage so that we can all break free alongside the sweltering synths, poignant lyrics, and primal electronic drums.

beccs has been added as the opening act to Pomme's headlining US tour starting June 12 in Boston at The Sinclair, New York City's Webster Hall on June 15, San Francisco's Great American Music hall on June 18, and The Regent in Los Angeles June 19 – where she will perform new music from her forthcoming EP, stay moist, out June 28.

stay moist is a bold, edgy, colorful indie pop record filled with maximalist pop production, vulnerability, show-stopping vocals and some serious earworms. With a sonic span to match its emotional range, the EP features a range of collaborators, including Oscar nominated Ian Chang from Son Lux and pop feminist force, Bitch.

beccs had coined the term stay moist during the pandemic when she would find herself crying as a form of release. To bring levity and a sense of connection to these episodes, she would take a snotty selfie and post it to her Instagram grid with the caption “stay moist”. What started as a coping mechanism in isolation soon turned into a motto of resilience, motivation, growth, and of course – whimsy. Each song on this EP reflects and confronts difficult, shameful, even ugly parts of oneself. By allowing pain and trauma to move through us like water instead of getting lodged inside, we can all ‘stay moist’ as a way to remain honest, authentic and glistening through our healing.

Newly released singles “f 0 0 d” (music video) and “Good Comin’” convey the colorful sonic and emotional spectrum of what it means to ‘stay moist’, taking struggles that often connote shame and bringing universality to them with hooks that leave listeners humming long after the song’s end.

beccs shares, “To ‘stay moist’ is essentially my roadmap towards emotional regulation as an adult in a dysregulated world. It is the sensation of having room to move and carry water – an antidote to the hardening that has plagued so many. It can be fun and playful, dark and brutal, or sweet and salty. To “stay moist” deconstructs healing and allows it to be messy. It turns healing, rather than an event, into a lifestyle.”

stay moist Track List:

In celebration of the EP, beccs will be partnering with SHAG...A Sexy Shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for her stay moist EP release pop-up concert & Q&A June 29 at 3pm. The queer artist will be launching a stay moist merch collab with SHAG at their EP release pop-up pride event.

Having been featured on The BUILD Series with Monet X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race for her queer-inclusive Christmas music video, "Before This Christmas Ends,” beccs remains at the forefront of exuberant pride, radical self acceptance and self love. Join beccs to celebrate pride month at her performance below, see more HERE.

Upcoming beccs Performances

June 12 - The Sinclair - Boston

June 15 - Webster Hall - New York City

June 18 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco

June 19 - The Regent - Los Angeles

June 29 - EP release pride pop-up concert & Q&A - Shag...A Sexy Shop in Williamsburg

About beccs

beccs is an indie pop artist hailed as one of NYLON Magazine’s “favorite cool girls”, A John Lennon Songwriting Finalist, and an “indie-pop vocalist of astonishing candor” by the HuffPost. Holding up a mirror to herself and society at large, beccs confronts and heals audiences with a soul-stirring voice that is as dynamic as it is vulnerable. Steeped in music from birth, fearless on stage from childhood, beccs – Becca Gastfriend at the time – was an innate songbird. She moved to New York to study acting at Tisch School of the Arts, where she began gigging and making her first record. Blending a playful modern songwriting with a powerful voice akin to classic 60’s Laurel Canyon, the indie pop artist has been critically acclaimed by Refinery29, NYLON, Atwood Magazine, Huffington Post Queer Voices, Popdust, LADYGUNN and featured on The BUILD Series with Monet X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race for her queer-inclusive Christmas music video "Before This Christmas Ends". The SXSW Official Artist opened for Pussy Riot at Adhoc x Audiofemme’s unofficial SXSW showcase in March 2024 in Austin TX. beccs’ forthcoming EP stay moist is a bold, edgy indie pop record “bursting with color, soulful vocals…[and] a hook you won’t get out of your head.” –The Daily Skimm.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Petry

Comments