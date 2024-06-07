MisterWives to Embark on Fall 2024 U.S. Tour With Joan & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City/Los Angeles-based alt-pop group MisterWives have announced their fall tour, MisterWives: Just For One Night! with support from Joan, Juliana Madrid, Moody Joody and Meg Smith beginning with the band taking the Austin City Limits stage on October 6 and October 13. Tickets go on sale on June 14 at 10am local time here with a full list of dates below.

Plus, MisterWives share blaring track and official video "Other Side" featuring Charlotte Sands out everywhere now exclusively premiering via Rolling Stone and created by Vevo. This marks the first collaboration of many more to come later this summer from the group as they gear up to share Nosebleeds: Encore which promises reworked music with a host of exciting features on each track. Rolling Stone writes, "Nosebleeds is getting a second life!"

"Other Side" is a thunderous track that further launches the group into the raucous alternative rock space, just in time for summer. The band couldn't be more excited to bring new music to fans, with the added flair of a fan favorite female voice alongside lead singer Mandy Lee. Lee says, "From the studio to playing it live, every iteration of 'Other Side' has been unfiltered fun and the honor of having Charlotte be part of the song took it to new heights! Her talent, heart and powerhouse voice are as awe inspiring as her trailblazing career as an independent artist and getting to share the stage with her was a true masterclass." On the layered meanings of the track, Lee continues, "Underneath the reckoning of comparison and its unhealthy side effects, the spirit of 'Other Side' is gratitude, and that’s exactly how we are feeling now."

As a longtime fan, Charlotte Sands was thrilled to join the group on this fiery collaboration. Sands shares, "I have been a huge fan of MisterWives for years and am eternally grateful that they asked me to be a part of this song. Mandy is someone I would be honored to sing alongside any day and watching her energy on stage genuinely makes me a better performer. They have so much dynamic sonically and continue to make the best music of their careers which they then somehow follow up with even better music. I’m forever impressed and so incredibly lucky for the opportunity to work with them."

Last month, the band shared the self-aware "Organized Chaos"–a roaring track that picks up where Nosebleeds left off–launching right back into erratic patterns and cycles that have become comfortable. This time, though, Lee has recognized these habits and this is the final straw.

The upcoming tour will kick off with an appearance at Austin City Limits in October, and make its way through Texas, California and up the West Coast to Portland and Seattle. The group will stop in Denver before making their way to the Midwest and later, through the East Coast, stopping in Brooklyn for Halloween and ending in St. Petersburg, FL in November. Get tickets on June 14 here and see a full list of dates below.

Nosebleeds, the fervent fourth studio album by MisterWives arrived in July 2023 and propelled the group into new territory and has garnered over 20M streams across all platforms. The album garnered widespread support from several leading publications, including the first single, "Out Of Your Mind," premiered by PAPER Magazine, the title track premiered by Rolling Stone and support from Variety who wrote, "MisterWives are entering a new era in their nearly decade-long career."

On "Other Side," out now, MisterWives and Charlotte Sands join forces to release some tension and emerge from hardship with gratitude. Out this summer, Nosebleeds: Encore, is the re-imagining of the bands album Nosebleeds coming soon. Catch the new music and longtime fan favorites live this fall at MisterWives: Just For One Night! with tickets on sale June 14 here. Connect with MisterWives on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook to stay up-to-date for much more to come.

MisterWives: Just For One Night! U.S. Fall Tour 2024

Oct. 6 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits @ Zilker Park

Oct. 9 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 13 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits @ Zilker Park

Oct. 15 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC

Oct. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

Oct. 17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Oct. 19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Oct. 21 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Oct. 24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Oct. 26 - Saint Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

Oct. 27 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Oct. 30 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Oct. 31 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Nov. 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Nov. 3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

Nov. 4 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Nov. 7 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Nov. 8 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Photo credit: Megan Clark

