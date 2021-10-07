TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Announces Digital Ticket Lottery

THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL reopens tomorrow, Friday, October 8, 2021 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

The musical will also launch a digital lottery, making a limited number of $45 tickets available at https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/tina-ny.

Powered by Broadway Direct, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's digital lottery will open at 9AM the day before the performance and closed at 3PM the day before the performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets online. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Maximum 2 tickets per entry. Please note, lottery seats may be partial view.

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL currently stars 2021 Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren as Tina, Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances), Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr. and Katie Webber.

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will star in the title role beginning Tuesday, November 2, 2021. An original Broadway cast member, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe played Tina in the West End production and plays Tina at certain performances in the Broadway production. Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren will depart the production on Sunday, October 31, 2021, due to other commitments.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain in Fall 2021.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit http://www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical.

Tina Turner is a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner, but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

The Emmy-nominated feature documentary TINA is now available to stream on HBO Max. A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, TINA charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.

Tickets for Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL range from $79.00 - $199.00 and are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.