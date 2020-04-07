TIME:SPANS Festival 2020 Comes to New York

The Earle Brown Music Foundation has announced the 2020 TIME:SPANS Festival in New York City.

Scheduled from August 9 to 20, 2020, TIME:SPANS 2020 will include twelve concerts, performed by some of the best performers and ensembles that specialize in new repertoire: Talea Ensemble (NYC), JACK Quartet (NYC), Bozzini Quartet (Montreal), Sō Percussion (NYC), International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) (NYC), Yarn/Wire (NYC), and more. TIME:SPANS is dedicated primarily to the presentation of twenty-first century music. All events will take place at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music. The festival is produced and presented by The Earle Brown Music Foundation (EBMF). Artistic Director for TIME:SPANS is Thomas Fichter. The name TIME:SPANS is taken from the title of an orchestra piece by the American composer Earle Brown.



Programs

Sun, August 9, 2020, 7:30pm: Sō Percussion

Vijay Iyer, TORQUE (2018)

Steven Mackey, It Is Time (2010)

Mon, August 10, 2020, 7:30pm: Bozzini Quartet, Juliet Fraser, Seth Josel

Marc Sabat, Inner Voice (2019)*

Cassandra Miller, New Work (2018)**

Naomi Pinnock, String Quartet No 2 (2011-12)*

Naomi Pinnock, I am, I am (2019)*

Nadir Vassena, Quaderno del buio (2014)*

Tues, August 11, 2020, 7:30pm: Juliet Fraser

Cassandra Miller, Tracery (2017)

Sivan Eldar, Heave (2019)

Nomi Epstein, Collections for Juliet (2018)

Lisa Illean, A through-grown earth (2018)

Wed, August 12, 2020, 7:30pm: Anthony Cheung

Anthony Cheung, All Roads (2018)

Anthony Cheung, Elective Memory (2015)

Anthony Cheung, The Real Book of Fake Tunes (2015)

Spektral Quartet, string quartet

Gilles Vonsattel, piano

Claire Chase, flute

Miranda Cuckson, violin

Anthony Cheung, piano

Thurs, August 13, 2020, 7:30pm: JACK Quartet

Amy Williams, New Work (2020)*

Heinz Holliger, String Quartet No 2 (2007)

Tony Arnold, soprano

Fri, August 14, 2020, 7:30pm: JACK Quartet

Natacha Diels, Beautiful Trouble (2020)**

Jason Eckardt, Passage (2020)**

Sat, August 15, 2020, 7:30pm: Talea Ensemble, Yarn/Wire

Peter Eötvös, Sonata Per Sei (2006)

Anahita Abbassi, Faab IV (2014/16)

Christopher Trapani, Convergence Lines (2014)

Gregory Vajda, conductor

Sun, August 16, 2020, 7:30pm: Taylor Brook

Taylor Brook, Virtutes Occultae (2020)*

Keyboards: Laura Barger, Julia Den Boer, Christina Dahl, Isabelle O'Connell, Cory Smythe, Ning Yu

Mon, August 17, 2020, 7:30pm: Alarm Will Sound

Tyshawn Sorey, For George Lewis (2019)

Alan Pierson, conductor

Tues, August 18, 2020, 7:30pm: ICE, Suzanne Farrin

Suzanne Farrin, Polvere et Ombra (2008)

Suzanne Farrin, New Chamber Work (2020)*

Suzanne Farrin, Excerpt from Dolce La Morte (2016)

Lars Petter Hagen, Syv Studier I Selvpalagt Tristesse (2005)

Peter Kramer, I stop somewhere and wait for you (2018)

Olivier Messiaen, Louange à l'éternité de Jesus (1941)

Bahar Royaee, New Work (2020)*

Alice Teyssier, voice

Suzanne Farrin, ondes Martenot

Wed, August 19, 2020, 7:30pm: Talea Ensemble, Cheung, Pintscher

Ashley Fure, Feed Forward (2015)

Anthony Cheung, A line can go anywhere (2019)**

Matthias Pintscher, Bereshit (2011/13)

James Baker, conductor

Stephen Gosling, piano

Thurs, August 20, 2020, 7:30pm: Yarn/Wire

Andrew McIntosh, New Work (2020)*

Wolfgang Heiniger, Neumond (2018)

Zosha Di Castri, Tachitipo (2016)

*World premiere **US premiere

For more information about EBMF, the 2020 TIME SPANS Festival, and COVID-19 related updates, please see www.timespans.org.





