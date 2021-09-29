THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN to Launch Digital Lottery

Click Here for More Articles on Thoughts of a Colored Man

Today, a digital lottery for Thoughts of a Colored Man, was announced ahead of the production's first preview on Friday, October 1 at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). The digital lottery is set to begin tomorrow, Thursday, September 30, at 12:00 AM.

The Thoughts of a Colored Man lottery offers $39 tickets and is powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks.

To register, please visit https://thoughtsofacoloredman.com/Lottery/.

Available performances will be posted on https://thoughtsofacoloredman.com/Lottery/ as early as 12:00 AM Eastern Time the day before the performance and close at 3:00 PM the day before the performance.

The Thoughts of a Colored Man ensemble cast will feature Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James (Showtime's "The Chi"), Tony Award® nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO's "The Wire") and Esau Pritchett ("Prodigal Son").

Thoughts of a Colored Man will mark the Broadway debuts of both Playwright Keenan Scott II and Director Steve H. Broadnax III. Scott's new play The Migration LP is in development at New York Stage & Film and Broadnax most recently directed Katori Hall's new play The Hot Wing King which received the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award® winner Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, & David serve as casting directors for the production.

Visit https://thoughtsofacoloredman.com/tickets/ for more information about tickets.