THIRTEEN's Great Performances Presents Holland Taylor's ANN on June 19 on PBS

THIRTEEN's GREAT PERFORMANCES will present Holland Taylor's Ann nationwide on Friday, June 19 on PBS.

Great Performances: Ann is a no-holds-barred theatrical portrait of Ann Richards, legendary Governor of Texas (1991-95). Written and performed by Emmy Award-winning actor Holland Taylor ("Two and a Half Men," Broadway's "The Front Page"), the play is a compelling look at the impassioned, inspiring woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends and family.

Unfolding through public speeches and private phone calls with famous figures including the likes of Bill Clinton, Ann Richards is revealed as a complex, colorful and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed. Directed for the stage by Benjamin Endsley Klein (Broadway credits include "The Ferryman" and "Carousel"), this production was recorded at the Zach Theater in Austin, Texas, following its national tour and Broadway run at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater in 2013, which earned Taylor a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Play.

Neither partisan nor political, Ann began as Taylor's quest to understand what it was about this housewife, mother, grandmother, leader and iconic patriot who inspired so many people so deeply. Writing the play became a four-year journey for Taylor, crisscrossing the country, interviewing people who knew Richards, watching countless hours of video coverage and pouring over reams of her personal and public papers at the University of Texas. In the end, Taylor's greatest resources were the family, friends, staff and colleagues of the governor who allowed Taylor to know Ann Richards.

