THEKOIWAY Plays Live Performance at PAC NYC in January

As part of NYC’s Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) mission to champion accessible and diverse artistic voices, THEKOIWAY will bring their powerful Latin-Alternative sound to the PAC NYC Lobby Stage on January 31 at 6:00 PM. This unticketed performance is free and open to the public.

This past month, NYC-based Latin-Alternative project THEKOIWAY returned with “Cordillera,” the latest single from Chilean musician and producer Victor Vildósola. Known for immersive, socially conscious music rooted in migration, identity, and storytelling, THEKOIWAY creates compelling performances that celebrate diversity and human connection.

Blending Andean folk traditions with modern Latin-Alternative production, “Cordillera” bridges personal memory and collective history, moving through themes of loss, spiritual resilience, and the search for higher ground.

The accompanying lyric video features a moving performance by Héctor Noguera, one of Chile’s most revered actors and a pillar of Latin American arts. Noguera recites an excerpt from “Los Nuevos Pueblos” by Raúl Zurita, National Arts Prize recipient and winner of the Reina Sofía Award for Ibero-American Poetry.

Formed by an international collective of artists, THEKOIWAY explores migration, resilience, and cultural identity through original songs in both Spanish and English. Ancestral rhythms meet urban grooves, creating a sound that is at once deeply intimate and expansively global. Inspired by the legend of the koi fish that swims upstream to become a dragon, THEKOIWAY channels perseverance and creative evolution—offering a sonic journey across borders, generations, and inner worlds.