THE VOICE OF ESPORTS Original Subnation Podcast To Debut This Month On Westwood One Podcast Network

Esports fans - get ready to press play on your next gaming addiction. Westwood One, America's largest audio network, and multi-platform media brand Subnation are announcing a new original podcast called, "The Voice of Esports" hosted by gaming legend Paul "ReDeYe" Chaloner. The first show aired 6/28 on Westwood One Podcast Network; you can check out the episode here.

The Voice of Esports will highlight the pioneers of one of today's hottest lifestyle categories as famous esports industry expert and gameplay commentator ReDeYe entices legends of esports to lift the lid on what's gone before and what's to come. The show is designed to provide in-depth insights on the passion and creativity driving the global esports gaming industry.

The first guest on The Voice of Esports is Marcus Graham/DJ Wheat, one of the co-founders of Twitch, which sold for just under a billion dollars to Amazon. Marcus Graham is being inducted into the Esports Hall of Fame. Every week listeners can expect more legends like Marcus Graham, and to learn about the incredible human beings that bring esports to life.

Paul "ReDeYe" Chaloner said, "We want to bring you the people who love esports, who can share their passion, and educate you whether you're an expert, a novice, a casual gamer, or a skeptic. We want you to tune in and listen to these incredible human beings who bring esports to life."

"Given his unique perspective, ReDeYe is the authentic voice of esports - weaving his colorful personal experiences with riveting interviews and insights for our passionate audience," said Suzanne Grimes, EVP, Marketing for CUMULUS MEDIA and President, Westwood One. "Westwood One and Subnation have joined forces with Paul to create access to the fiercest competitors, visionary publishers and developers, luminaries and influencers who are defining the esports culture."

"I can think of no better host and ambassador than ReDeYe to begin our collaboration with Westwood One," said Seven Volpone, CEO of Subnation. "Paul is globally regarded as one of the most respected voices in esports, and his deep knowledge and genuine passion are a testament to how dedicated Subnation is to celebrating the culture of gaming and lifestyle of esports."

The Voice of Esports podcast is the second collaboration between the two companies, the first being a RedEye will provide a weekly status update and insight into the upcoming podcast airing in Westwood One's nationally syndicated Zach Sang Show. ReDeYe joins Zach every Thursday to talk about gaming news, current standings, and new releases, and to promote the podcast.

Listen and subscribe to The Voice of Esports on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and WestwoodOnePodcasts.com. New episodes drop every Friday on Westwood One Podcast Network.





