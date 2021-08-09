THE STORY OF MY BOOBS Holds Its First Ever, In Person Show On August 17
The Story of My Boobs is a NYC based project that captures the personal stories of current, former, and future boob-owners of all genders and ages (18+).
This project touches on topics like what it's like to go through breast cancer treatment, live in a trans body, get cat-called, suffer from dysmorphia, embrace femininity/fluidity, and accept the bodies we live in in 2021. The project strives to empower people from diverse backgrounds to share, listen, and heal through storytelling in a safe and accepting community.
In late July, Italian photographer Paolo Testa photographed over 40 people and Audrey Lane, the creator of the project, collected their stories.
On August 17-19, Chance Studios (55 Bond St) will host the first ever "Story of My Boobs" event, which will include a gallery of the photographs and stories, a live show directed by Audrey Lane, a "boob bazaar" featuring boob-related art for purchase and free drinks sponsored by Drink Ghia, Kombrewcha, and Recess. There may be a few surprise guests as well! Part of the event proceeds will be donated to breast cancer research and trans health.
You can buy your tickets at https://www.thestoryofmyboobs.com/events + check out @thestoryofmyboobs on instagram for more!