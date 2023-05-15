THE STAGE OF LEGENDS to Return to Carnegie Hall With Joshua Bell and Emanuel Ax

On Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall will present the return of The Stage of Legends: A Gala Evening at Carnegie Hall. This extraordinary evening-with all proceeds benefiting Carnegie Hall's artistic and education programs-features dinner on the legendary Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage and a private musical interlude by world renowned artists: violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Emanuel Ax. The event's Gala Chair is Sana H. Sabbagh; she is joined by Gala Co-Chairs Marcelo Claure & Claure Family Foundation; Yesim and Dusty Philip; and Xiaoshan Ren.



Since the day Carnegie Hall opened its doors on May 5, 1891, it has been the aspirational destination for the world's greatest artists. At this annual black-tie gala, which was last presented in June 2019, guests experience a rare opportunity to dine on the most celebrated musical stage in the world. A champagne cocktail reception generously provided by Moët & Chandon begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner on stage to follow at 7:30 p.m. Gala tables are priced at $60,000 and $100,000 and individual seats at $6,000 and $10,000 each. To make a reservation, please visit carnegiehall.org/stageoflegends, call Carnegie Hall's Special Events Office at 212-903-9679, or email specialevents@carnegiehall.org. Please note availability is limited due to stage capacity.



About Carnegie Hall



Since 1891, Carnegie Hall has set the international standard for excellence in performance. From Tchaikovsky, Dvorák, Mahler, and Bartók to George Gershwin, Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman, Judy Garland, and The Beatles, every form of music has filled Carnegie Hall-the only prerequisite: that it be the finest. Carnegie Hall presents a wide range of performances each season on its three stages-the renowned Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, intimate Weill Recital Hall, and innovative Zankel Hall-including concert series curated by acclaimed artists and composers; citywide festivals featuring collaborations with leading New York City cultural institutions; orchestral performances, chamber music, new music concerts, and recitals; and the best in jazz, world, and popular music. Complementing these performance activities, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute creates extensive music education and social impact programs that annually serve more than 800,000 people in the New York City area, nationally, and internationally, playing a central role in Carnegie Hall's commitment to making great music accessible to as many people as possible. For more information, visit carnegiehall.org/stageoflegends.