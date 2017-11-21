THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME to Bring Stripped-Down Holiday Fun to Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse has announced a completely original and outrageous holiday event, THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME!

THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME will perform two performances only - Monday, December 18 & Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30pm at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

THE SKIVVIES - Tony Award-nominee Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide, Marry Me A Little) and Nick Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up), with special guest, Laguna's favorite Jason Feddy, will perform stripped-down versions of eclectic covers, wacky holiday mash-ups ("I Melt with You/Frosty the Snowman," "We Got the Beat/The Little Drummer Boy"), and eccentric originals ("It's F*cking Hanukkah," "The Text Message Song").

Not only is the music stripped-down-cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica, and a surprising array of other under-used instruments-but The Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. Grab your spiked eggnog, hurry down the chimney, and settle in for an evening of laughter and holiday cheer! One Free Drink comes with all tickets, so that grab that eggnog and enjoy the show!

THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME will perform two performances only - Monday, December 18 & Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30pm at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Special Guest Appearances (Subject to Change):

Kirsten Vangsness ("Criminal Minds") - Monday, December 18

Jason Feddy - KX93.5 - Monday & Tuesday Performances

Nicole Parker (MadTV) - Monday & Tuesday Performances

Jason Gotay (Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark/Aladdin and His Winter Wish) - Tuesday, December 19

Tickets range from $40 - $55 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. - 4p.m. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant inthe celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in theregion that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register's "Best of OC" in the category of Live Theatre, and has been recognized by OC Hotlist in their "Best Theatre Group" winning first place in 2017 and 2016. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

Related Articles