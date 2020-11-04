THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Presents Season of Shakespeare With Patrick Stewart, Fiona Shaw and More

Productions include Macbeth, Richard II, and more.

The Shows Must Go On! has announced their upcoming upcoming programming featuring Shakespeare! The Shows Must Go On! will stream a new title every Monday at 2 PM ET on YouTube, and be available to watch for seven days. Programming began November 2nd with Being Shakespeare starring Simon Callow.

November's programming continues with Richard II starring Fiona Shaw on November 9. Patrick Stewart stars in Macbeth on November 16, featuring Kate Fleetwood as Lady Macbeth. Closing out the month is Shakespeare's Sonnets on November 23, featuring Simon Callow, Fiona Shaw, Patrick Stewart, Kate Fleetwood, David Tennant, Noma Dumezweni, Ruth Negga, Kim Cattrall, and more reading all 153 of the Shakespeare's poems.

Check out the announcement video below!

