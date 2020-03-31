THE SHOW MUST GO ON…SHOW To Premiere on YouTube; Guests Will Include Brian Stokes Mitchell and More

Art Lab has announced a new web series THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW; airing on YouTube every Tuesday beginning April 7th at 7:00PM. Hosted by co-creators Howie Michael Smith and Andy Truschinski each episode will feature a musical performance and talks with experts and artists about coping with the virus pandemic through creativity.

The first episode will feature Brian Stokes Mitchell (Tony Award winner Kiss Me Kate), Dr. Anthony Weiner MD, artists and curators Bob and Jill Whitney Armstrong, and meditation expert Minita Gandhi. Each episode will feature a charity and provide information on where to donate. The April 7th episode will feature The Actors Fund.

Guests for future episodes will be announced shortly. Each episode will be 15 minutes.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety - you guessed it - SHOW unlike anything else online. Tune in each week for new episodes that combine art, medicine and science. You could see a Broadway performer singing Rent in the living room, visual artists finding new inspiration in their studios, the comforting thoughts of an esteemed MD, or an accredited marine biologist exploring not just the beauty but the fragility of the ocean. There will also be cooking with a gourmet chef, pet stories to uplift and entertain, and more! We hope you'll join us as we escape the shadows of this pandemic and build towards the light of community, caring and creativity.



Show THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW how you are creatively spending your time while social distancing. Submit a video to: theshowmustgoonshow@5ee.nyc

Watch the teaser trailer below!





