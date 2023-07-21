THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Offer $30 & $46 Tickets Through Rush & Lottery Policies

Digital Lottery and Rush policies are launching for The Shark Is Broken on Broadway. Previews begin Tuesday, July 25.



THE SHARK IS BROKEN Telecharge Digital Lottery provides theatregoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks. Entries for The Shark Is Broken’s digital lottery start at 12 AM, 1 day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners have 5 hours to complete their purchase and may buy up to 2 tickets at $46 each. Visit rush.telecharge.com to enter and to check your results.



A limited number of The Shark Is Broken $30 rush tickets (including service charge) will also be available for purchase in-person at the Golden Theatre box office (252 West 45th Street), beginning at 10am for that day's performance only. Maximum two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Rush seating locations will be determined at the discretion of the box office.



THE SHARK IS BROKEN stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, “Chicago Med”) as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw who will make his Broadway debut portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS. Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this new Olivier Award-nominated comedy imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS.



FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming on JAWS is delayed…again. The film’s lead actors—theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider—are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic…if it doesn’t sink them all.



Directed by Guy Masterson, The Shark Is Broken has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn, and casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Rounding out the company of The Shark Is Broken are understudies Peter Bradbury, Stephen Dexter, and Coby Getzug. Beginning performances Tuesday, July 25 after critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on London’s West End, The Shark Is Broken officially opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.



Tickets for The Shark Is Broken are available online and at the John Golden Theatre box office (252 West 45th Street). Tickets range from $49 - $119 (including $2 facility fee) during the specially priced preview performances. The playing schedule for The Shark Is Broken is as follows: Monday – Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Saturday at 2pm. Please note: There will be an added 2pm matinee on Wednesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 9. Beginning Friday, August 11, the performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday – Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Please note: There will be no matinee on Sunday, August 13.



The smash-hit of the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Shark Is Broken opened at the West End’s Ambassadors Theatre in 2021 to critical acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination for Best Comedy Play, extending its limited run in 2022.



THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis and GFour Productions in association with Tulchin Bartner Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, LD Entertainment, No Guarantees, Theatre Tours International LTD/Shooting The Breeze, Richard Batchelder, Jane Bergère, Larry Magid, Cue To Cue Productions/Jamie deRoy, Marc Goldman/Richard & Claudia Beeny, Moellenberg/Hornos, Pinnacle Productions/Bill Hanney, Yara Shoemaker Couture/Jill Lenhart, and Jesse Singer/Matthew Levy.

