THE SHARK IS BROKEN On Broadway To Offer $19.75 Tickets At The Box Office July 11

We're gonna need a bigger box office! On Tuesday, July 11, at 12:30pm (EST), the new Broadway comedy, The Shark Is Broken, will celebrate the year the original summer blockbuster, JAWS, opened with 200 tickets priced at $19.75, available only at Broadway's John Golden Theatre box office (252 West 45th Street).

Specially priced $19.75 tickets are available for performances from Tuesday, July 25 through Friday, August 4, limit 2 tickets per patron. Additionally, the cast will be on hand to give the first 25 customers at the box office at 12:30pm (EST) on Tuesday, July 11, an exclusive The Shark Is Broken 70's style jersey.

The Shark is Broken stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, “Chicago Med”) as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw who will make his Broadway debut portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS. Rounding out the company are Peter Bradbury, Stephen Dexter, and Coby Getzug. Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this new Olivier Award-nominated comedy imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg's blockbuster, JAWS.

FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming on JAWS is delayed…again. The film's lead actors—theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider—are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic…if it doesn't sink them all.

The smash-hit of the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Shark Is Broken opened at the West End's Ambassadors Theatre in 2021 to critical acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination for Best Comedy Play, extending its limited run in 2022.

Directed by Guy Masterson, The Shark Is Broken has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn, and casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Beginning performances Tuesday, July 25 after critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on London's West End, The Shark Is Broken officially opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.