According to a post on her official X account, The Roommate star Mia Farrow has tested positive for COVID-19.

While the Saturday, September 14 matinee performance was canceled, there is currently no official word as to whether the evening performance will happen as scheduled.

The understudy for both Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone is Carol Halsted.

The Roommate, written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O'Brien, and starring Farrow and Patti LuPone, opened at the Booth Theatre on September 12. Performances are currently scheduled to run through December 15, 2024.

Sharon (Farrow) has never had a roommate before. But after her divorce, she needs a housemate to pay the bills. That's when Robyn (LuPone) arrives. The Roommate by Jen Silverman is about an unexpected, life-changing friendship that's both funny and deeply moving, between two very different middle-aged women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the dream of reinvention.



The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Marsha Mason and Simone Sault (associate directors), and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig and makeup design). David Yazbek will be providing original music.