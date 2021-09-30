THE REHEARSAL CLUB Secures A Home At The Webster Apartments For Young Women In The Performing Arts

The Rehearsal Club, the legendary boarding house for young actresses that inspired Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman's play Stage Door, is getting a revival, not a stage production, but a new sanctuary for young women aspiring to careers in the performing arts in New York City.

Through an agreement with the historic Webster Apartments (419 West 34th Street), adjacent to Hudson Yards, affordable room and board plus an abundance of services (from laundry to wi-fi) will be available in a Rehearsal Club Wing.

Notable residents of the legendary sanctuary include Carol Burnett, Blythe Danner, Sandy Duncan, Diane Keaton, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Darlow, Margaret Sullavan, Shirley Booth, Audrey and Jane Meadows, among countless others.

"In this world of enormous challenges and uncertainty, young female performing artists need our help more than ever," said Gale Patron, President of TRC and former resident.

Between 1913 and its closing on West 53rd Street in NYC in 1979, The Rehearsal Club became a part of American theatre history for providing affordable housing and a safe haven for thousands of women in all areas of the performing arts.

In 2006 a new era of The Rehearsal Club was born and began to grow as TRC alums gathered to celebrate and preserve its legacy, and to support aspiring artists with coaching, mentoring and inspiration. Passing on values instilled by cherished memories at TRC of earlier years seemed natural.

Residency in The Rehearsal Club wing at the historic Webster Apartments in midtown Manhattan offers an opportunity for aspiring, female performing artists to live in a private sanctuary at an affordable rate. Modeled after the original Rehearsal Club, which became a theatrical legend for its impact on the American theater, the revived club will provide room and board at a discounted rate, as well as extensive services including mentoring, networking and workshops.

There will be a competitive admissions program offered across the nation to young, talented, aspiring women seriously seeking a career in the performing arts. TRC residents will be selected according to talent, passion, and commitment. Total monthly rent, full board and all services will not exceed $1400; financial assistance is available according to need. Please see the Benefits of Residency Rehearsal Club (rehearsalclubnyc.com) for all the services offered.

The Rehearsal Club welcomes applications from all young women who wish to pursue their dream of a career in the performing arts. As TRC alum Carol Burnett says, "When you have a dream that big, you have to go for it".

How to Apply: Rehearsal Club (rehearsalclubnyc.com).