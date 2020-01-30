THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Has Announced Children's Casting

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated Dreamworks Animation film, has announced its children's casting with the roles of Young Miriam, Leah and Young Hebrew Girl being shared by Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk and the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy and Young Midian Boy being shared by Leo Babet, Jonah Collier and Taylor Jenkins.

The young performers join the previously announced Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward to complete the huge company of 42.

Performances of The Prince of Egypt begin next Wednesday (5 February 2020) at London's Dominion Theatre, with an official West End premiere on Tuesday 25 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement. EXTRA SHOWS have been added on Tuesday 14 April, Tuesday 11 August and Tuesday 25 August 2020, all at 2.30pm.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film (Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes, The Plagues, and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor).

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

The London premiere production is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander and Michael Park.

