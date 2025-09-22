THE PIANO POD LIVE IN CONCERT Premieres Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What began as a mic and a mission in 2020 is now stepping boldly onto the stage. The Piano Pod, the acclaimed podcast and YouTube show that bridges classical music and modern audiences, is bringing its community to life through an afternoon of performance, conversation, and creative exchange.

The Piano Pod Live in Concert premieres on October 4, 2025, at Stiefel Hall, featuring a collaboration with Mannes Prep, a pre-college music program offering comprehensive and nurturing pre-professional training. Mannes Prep's approach reflects the curriculum of its celebrated home-Mannes School of Music at The New School's College of Performing Arts, with more than 100 years of developing talent and supporting innovation. It will be a one-of-a-kind event designed to break down barriers between artist and audience, music and dialogue, tradition and innovation.

Curated and hosted by pianist and producer Yukimi Song, the program features four outstanding pianist-thought leaders:

Dr. Jee-Hoon Krska - Founder of Keys 2 Success, pianist, and MIT-trained engineer, providing real-world musical opportunities for youth in Newark.

Eleonor Bindman - Concert pianist and arranger known for her accessible, elegant Bach transcriptions and global educational impact.

Dr. Nnenna Ogwo - Concert pianist and Founder of Juneteenth LP, building concert and education experiences that amplify music of the African Diaspora.

Donna Weng Friedman - Award-winning pianist, filmmaker, and educator whose projects blend storytelling, advocacy, and innovation across film, stage, and education.

These celebrated artists are trailblazers in the classical music world, known for their artistic excellence, groundbreaking work in music education, and commitment to expanding access and representation in the arts.

The event is built around The Piano Pod's upcoming Season 6, launching in September 2025, and its theme: Creativity & Community. Each artist will perform a short solo work, followed by an interview segment, culminating in a joint panel discussion among all performers and a moderated audience Q&A. The goal is to inspire students with diverse career paths, build community through shared performance, encourage creative versatility, spark intergenerational dialogue, and extend our impact through digital platforms.

"This is not just a concert - it's a shared space for learning, storytelling, and celebrating the evolving identity of classical music," says Yukimi Song. "We are gathering artists who have built their communities and redefined what it means to lead with music."

While this event is generously hosted by Mannes Prep at The New School, The Piano Pod is independently fundraising to support the production of this live event. To support this unique initiative, consider making a tax-deductible donation via Fractured Atlas. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required: https://event.newschool.edu/thepianopodliveinconcertabold. For updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more, visit and join the conversation by subscribing to the newsletter on Substack.