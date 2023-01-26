Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PIANO LESSON to be Filmed for the Lincoln Center Theatre on Film and Tape Archives

THE PIANO LESSON to be Filmed for the Lincoln Center Theatre on Film and Tape Archives

The Piano Lesson will play at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre through this Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Jan. 26, 2023  

The Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson will be filmed tonight for the Lincoln Center Theatre on Film and Tape Archives, therefore providing all theatre professionals a chance to watch the most successful Wilson production in Broadway history. The highest grossing revival of a play on Broadway this season is now playing at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th Street) through this Sunday, January 29, 2023.

During tonight's filming, Trai Byers, who had his final performance on January 15, will return as Avery for one-night-only for the special filming.

It was also recently announced that the titular prop piano will be donated to The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture after the culmination of the production's recently-extended run.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. The production stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece. The current cast also features Michael Potts as Wining Boy, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. Three years later, a new production, starring Carl Gordon, Charles S. Dutton and S. Epatha Merkerson, opened at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and soon transferred to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. The Piano Lesson, wrote Frank Rich in The New York Times, "has its own spacious poetry, its own sharp angle on a nation's history, its own metaphorical idea of drama and its own palpable ghosts that roar right through the upstairs window of the household where the action unfolds. Like other Wilson plays, The Piano Lesson seems to sing even when it is talking."

The design team for The Piano Lesson includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Cookie Jordan (Wig Design), Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg (Projection Design), Alvin Hough Jr. (Music & Music Direction), Otis Sallid (Choreographer). Casting is by Calleri, Jensen, Davis. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Prop Piano in THE PIANO LESSON to be Donated to The Smithsonian Photo
Prop Piano in THE PIANO LESSON to be Donated to The Smithsonian
The titular prop piano in the hit Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson will be donated to The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture after the culmination of the production’s recently-extended run.
Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, & More Visit THE PIANO LESSON Photo
Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, & More Visit THE PIANO LESSON
The Piano Lesson on Broadway has seen several notable guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, and more! BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos of the guests backstage with members of the cast. Check out the photos here!
Photos: See Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu & More Stars at THE PIANO LESSON Photo
Photos: See Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu & More Stars at THE PIANO LESSON
See photos of Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu and many more stars attending The Piano Lesson on Broadway!
VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Photo
VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie
Danielle Brooks appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring in The Piano Lesson and filming the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. During the interview, Brooks revealed that she tried to get her daughter to film a scene in The Color Purple movie but it ended up being an 'epic fail.' Watch the video now!

More Hot Stories For You


Caissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar WarehouseCaissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse
January 26, 2023

Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse beginning this summer. The production runs 12 August – 7 October 2023.
Wake Up With BWW 1/26: COMPANY Tour, COCO Stage Adaptation in the Works, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/26: COMPANY Tour, COCO Stage Adaptation in the Works, and More!
January 26, 2023

Top stories include a tour announcement for Company, plus Disney on Broadway is working on a stage adaptation of Coco, and more!
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World StagesReview Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages
January 25, 2023

Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Read the reviews!
Video: Anthony Rapp on Stage and ScreenVideo: Anthony Rapp on Stage and Screen
January 25, 2023

Broadway favorite Anthony Rapp is officially back on the NYC stage! Without You, written and performed by Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Need a refresher on Anthony Rapp's epic career on and offstage? Check out video highlights of his career so far!
Broadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed AwayBroadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed Away
January 25, 2023

Broadway vet Lawrence Merritt passed away on January 22, 2023. He succumbed to COVID/pneumonia at the Riverside Rehabilitation and Healing Center in NYC. Read more about Merritt's life and career.
share